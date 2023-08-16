Silver Dollar City theme park in Branson, Mo. made a big announcement via Facebook Live telling park fans that a record setting roller coast will open to guests in 2024.
It was just last year that the park closed the original "Fire in The Hole" that had been a coaster fans staple for decades.
The new ride will have multiple drops including into water, music from grammy nominated Bluegrass band Dailey 7 Vincent will be heard throughout the entire ride.
The NEW "Fire in The Hole" will be five stories talking making it the largest indoor roller coaster in the heartland.
