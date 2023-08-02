There are various places around the state that offer residents a place to cool down for free and get relief from the summer heat. As temperatures stay hot this week health experts are urging people to take heat precautions.
So far in August EMSA has responded to 115 heat related illness calls and has transported 70 people to hospitals around Oklahoma City and Tulsa.
Spokesman for EMSA Adam Paluka said, " its important for people to stay in air-conditioned rooms and out of direct sunlight when possible.... there is really no excuse for somebody not to take advantage of cooling centers this year...they are there for the community to take advantage of, and they're there so that we can hopefully avoid any heat related deaths."
Paluka went on to say, "its important for people to stay hydrated and drink between 60 and 80 ounces of water they day before they plan on being outside...people should wear light-colored, loose-fitting clothes when spending time outdoors."
