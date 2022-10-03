Washington, D.C. — Representative Stephanie Bice, R-Oklahoma City, joined Representative Mike Rogers, R-Alaska, Ranking Member of the House Armed Services Committee (HASC), and fellow HASC Republicans in seeking answers from Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin on the Department of Defense’s (DoD) COVID-19 vaccination mandate for servicemembers.
Oklahoma U.S. Representative Stephanie Bice Joins HASC Republicans in Seeking Answers from DOD on COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate
The letter comes after President Joe Biden’s declaration that the “pandemic is over” and follows concerns raised in a June 2, 2022, memorandum by the Department of Defense Inspector General (DOD IG) on denials of religious accommodation requests for the COVID-19 vaccine.
The full letter can be read here:
A more detailed Fox News report on the issue can be read here:
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/house-republicans-demand-answers-pentagon-covid-vaccine-mandate-amid-punishments-unvaxxed-soldiers
Specifically, the members are seeking answers from the Department of Defense on:
1) The timeline to end the COVID-19 vaccine mandate, or an understanding of why you plan to keep the order in place;
2) A determination on how the President’s announcement affects your determination to continue to enforce the mandate;
3) A review of the COVID-19 impacts on operational readiness for the Combatant Commands;
4) A summary review of ongoing litigation against DoD for the COVID-19 vaccine mandate;
5) An assessment of how the COVID-19 mandate is impacting recruitment and retention in the Armed Forces;
6) What consideration is being made to offer reinstatement to those servicemembers who were separated because of a refusal to take a COVID vaccine; and
7) Actions taken to address the points raised over the legitimacy of DoD’s COVID-19 religious accommodation process.
