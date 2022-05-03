HOOKER, Okla. (AP) — Oklahoma investigators are looking into the shooting of a man by law enforcement officers after a vehicle chase in the Panhandle town of Hooker. The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said in a press release that officers shot and killed 47-year-old Scott Osborn Sunday night. The OSBI says Hooker police tried to stop a vehicle Osborn was driving. The OSBI says after a short chase, Osborn stepped from his vehicle with a handgun. The bureau says officers shot Osborn when he pointed his gun at them after a nearly three-hour standoff. Officers from Hooker Police Department, Texas County Sheriff's Office and Goodwell Police Department were all on the scene.
HOOKER, Okla. (AP) — Law enforcement officers shot and killed a man after a police chase in the Panhandle town of Hooker, the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said Monday.
In a news release, the agency said Scott Osborn, 47, was killed Sunday night. Officers from several agencies were at the scene, and the OSBI did not report which officers fired shots at Osborn or why police initiated a traffic stop.
Hooker police were trying to stop a vehicle Osborn was driving about 7:15 p.m. Sunday when, after a short chase, he stepped from the vehicle with a handgun, the OSBI reported.
After a standoff of nearly three hours, Osborn pointed his gun at the officers, who then opened fire on the suspect, the OSBI reported.
Officers from Hooker Police Department, Texas County Sheriff's Office, District One District Attorney's Task Force and Goodwell Police Department all were on the scene, the OSBI reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.