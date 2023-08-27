"U.S. Navy sailors serve and protect from around the globe, and every sailor got their start somewhere."
Aviation Electronics Mate 3rd Class David Akakpo, is a repair locker phone talker, who presently acts as the repair locker phone talker.
Akakpo is aboard USS Boxer (LHD 4).
According to the U.S. Navy Office of Community Outreach, the 'Boxer' and crew is now working in the U.S. Third Fleet.
The U.S.S. Boxer ((LHD-4) is actually the sixth American Navy ship to beat the name of the HMS Box, a British warship captured during the war of 1812.
The current 'Boxer' a Wasp-class amphibious assault ship.
Launched in 1993, the ship was designed to transmit the Panama Canal, but suffered some damage in the process.
Fully repaired the ship engaged in service across the western Pacific through 1998.
From home port in San Diego, The U.S.S. Boxer deployed in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom, and later Iraqi Freedom II.
Subsequent service included humanitarian missions in the Americas, and challenging anti-piracy missions.
After years of Pacific Ocean service, in 2016 and thereafter the ship engaged in crucial missions including in the Persian Gulf.
In 2019, then-President Donald Trump said the ship had destroyed an Iranian drone at the Strait of Hormuz.
Like many Naval personnel, members of the crew contracted COVID in 2020.
Back home in the U.S., the ship was processed through a variety of maintenance issues. It is now serving in the U.S. Third Fleet.
Notes: Pat McGuigan and Stacy Martin expanded this story, starting with a U.S. Navy press release. We gratefully acknowledge the invaluable assistance of the U.S. Office of Community Outreach in providing information for this and other news stories in The City Sentinel. Particular thanks goes to MC1 (SW/SCW/AW) Bryan Niegel, Media Outreach Department, Millington, Tennessee. www.outreach.navy.mil . Niegel has expressed thanks to all Oklahomans who support 'the men and women who maintain America’s advantage at sea.'
