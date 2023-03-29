OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma City University School of Theatre will induct three new members into its Hall of Honor during a dinner ceremony at 6:15 p.m. Thursday in the Bass School of Music atrium.
OCU alumni Richard Charnay (B.A. Theatre ’73), Ruth Fox Charnay (B.A. ’86, MPA ’91) -- who recently returned to perform in Jewish Theatre of Oklahoma’s “Becoming Ruth”, and Gilbert McCauley (B.A. ’81), an acclaimed regional theater director who serves as a full professor at the University of Massachusetts, Amherst, have been selected as the final inductees for the 2022-23 academic year.
The School of Theatre Hall of Honor ceremony coincides with the final production of the school’s season, William Shakespeare’s “A Midsummer Night’s Dream.”
To purchase tickets to the induction ceremony dinner or to “A Midsummer Night’s Dream,” visit okcu.edu/tickets or contact the OCU box office by calling 405-208-5227.
Directed by D. Lance Marsh, professor of acting and head of performance, “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” promises to be a fresh and engaging take on one of Shakespeare’s most beloved comedies.
The play will be staged at 8 p.m. March 30 through April 2, and at 2 p.m. April 1 and 2 in the Burg Theater on the OCU campus.
Notes: Founded in 1904, Oklahoma City University (okcu.edu ) is a private, nonprofit liberal arts and sciences university that prides itself on graduating transformational leaders across a variety of disciplines. Located in the heart of Oklahoma City, nestled between the city’s Uptown 23rd and Asian districts, OCU students from across the globe follow their passions and excel in sciences, religion, business, nursing and health care, fine arts, law and the performing arts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.