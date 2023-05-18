Oklahoma City University reached the winner-take-all title game against Midland (Neb.) with a 3-1 win before falling in a 2-1 decision Wednesday (May 18) in the NAIA Softball Championship Opening Round Oklahoma City Bracket at Ann Lacy Stadium.
Midland clinched its spot in the NAIA Softball World Series with the victory. The fifth-ranked Stars completed the season 48-11.
In the early game, OCU erased a 1-0 deficit with three runs in the sixth inning. Kamryn Garvie nailed a two-run base hit to right field with two outs to give the Stars the lead.
In the sixth, Rally Radacy had a base hit to right-center with two outs. Midland first baseman Amanda Schmaderer dropped Lexi Duff's fly ball to keep the inning going.
Garvie scored from second base on Midland second baseman Mia Orduna's miscue.
Garvie, a junior university studies major from Edmond, Oklahoma, went 2-for-3, drove in two runs and scored a run.
Radacy, a sophomore from Lookeba, Okla., studying exercise science, posted a 3-for-3 performance with a run scored.
Shelbey Cornelson notched nine strikeouts while giving up one run on seven hits and three walks.
In the championship, the Stars took a 1-0 second-inning lead. Analise Rayburn reached on a throwing error by Midland shortstop Carly Pfitzer, then moved to second on an obstruction call.
Rayburn moved to home plate when third baseman Roni Foote threw wild on Brooklyn Mason's grounder.
In the fourth, Emily Prai led off with a triple, then scored on a wild pitch. In the sixth, Amanda Schmaderer lofted a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Prai.
Cornelson, a senior from Tuttle, Okla., majoring in exercise science, fanned four in six innings. Cornelson allowed two runs on four hits and a walk. Her season mark moved to 28-5, while her career postseason record went to 18-4.
Oklahoma City tops the NAIA with 33 World Series appearances, 11 national championships and six national runner-up finishes.
