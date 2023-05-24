trash

The Memorial Day holiday schedule for City of OKC services is below:

Memorial Day (Monday, May 29)

  • No trash or recycling pickup. Makeup day Wednesday, May 31. Bulky waste pickup not affected.
  • EMBARK buses on weekend schedule. OKC Streetcar on regular schedule. Free fares for both. Reduced customer service hours (8 a.m. - 4 p.m.).
  • Closed:
    • City offices
    • Household Hazardous Waste Center
    • Animal Welfare
    • Municipal Court pay window
    • OKC Parks recreation centers, gyms and senior centers.
    • Will Rogers Gardens Exhibition Center and Ed Lycan Conservatory.
      • Outdoor grounds open 8 a.m. - 8 p.m.
    • Martin Park Nature Center Visitor Center.
      • Outdoor grounds open 5 a.m. - 9 p.m. 

