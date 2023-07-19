QuoteWizard has compiled a list of cities with the best drivers by compiling car insurance quotes for 6 million customers in the 70 largest cities in the U.S.
The cities were reviewed based on four factors:
- speeding tickets
- citations, like running red light or using a cell phone while driving.
- Accidents
- DUI's
Oklahoma City has the 7th best drivers in the U.S.
Tulsa has the 11th best drivers in the U.S.
These fresh statistics come after Oklahoma ranked 4th for the worst states for road rage in 2022, and a report that said Oklahoma's traffic deaths increased 14% from 2019-2022.
The city with the best drivers in America? Detroit, Michigan
