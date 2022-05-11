FILE - A motorist passes by a flag of the Islamic State group in central Rawah, 175 miles (281 kilometers) northwest of Baghdad, Iraq, July 22, 2014. Members of the global coalition fighting the Islamic State group are meeting in Morocco on Wednesday May 11, 20222 to discuss ongoing efforts in the campaign. The meeting is a reminder of the persistent threat from the extremist group despite the overwhelming preoccupation with Russia’s war on Ukraine.