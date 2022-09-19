FILE - The aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) is escorted into Busan port, South Korea, after completing a joint drill with the South Korean military on Oct. 21, 2017. A U.S. aircraft carrier is to visit South Korea this week for its first joint training with South Korean warships in five years, officials said Monday, Sept. 19, 2022, in an apparent show of force against increasing North Korean nuclear threats.