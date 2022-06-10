FILE - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addresses by videolink the opening plenary session hosted by Klaus Schwab, Founder and Executive Chairman, World Economic Forum, left, during the 51st annual meeting of the World Economic Forum, WEF, in Davos, Switzerland, on Monday, May 23, 2022. As Russia’s invasion of Ukraine grinds into its fourth month, officials in Kyiv have expressed fears that the specter of “war fatigue” could erode the West’s resolve in helping the country push back Moscow’s aggression.