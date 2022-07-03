FILE - Ukrainian State Emergency Service firefighters work at damaged residential building in the town of Serhiivka, located about 50 kilometers (31 miles) southwest of Odesa, Ukraine, July 1, 2022. While much of the attritional war in Ukraine’s east is hidden from sight, the brutality of Russian missile strikes in recent days on the mall in the central city of Kremenchuk and on residential buildings in the capital, Kyiv, were in full view to the world and especially to Western leaders gathered for a trio of summits in Europe. (AP Photo/Nina Lyashonok, File)