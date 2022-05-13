Policemen detain a Kashmiri Hindu, locally known as Pandits, during a protest march against the killing of Rahul Bhat, also a Pandit, on the outskirts of Srinagar, Indian controlled Kashmir, Friday, May 13, 2022. Hindus in Indian-controlled Kashmir staged protests on Friday a day after assailants shot and killed the government employee from the minority community. It was the first time that Pandits, an estimated 200,000 of whom fled Kashmir after an anti-India rebellion erupted in 1989, simultaneously organized street protests at several places in the Muslim-majority region.