FILE - A young boy stands in the streets of Monrovia, Liberia, Nov. 20, 2007. Liberia is celebrating two major anniversaries this year — 200 years ago freed slaves from the U.S. arrived here and 25 years later they declared the country to be independent. Amid the festivities for Independence Day on Tuesday July 26, 2022, many Liberians say the West African country's promise is unfulfilled and too many of its people still live in poverty.