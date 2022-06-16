Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi, left, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, second left, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, center, French President Emmanuel Macron second right, and Romanian President Klaus Iohannis meet for a working session in Mariyinsky Palace, in Kyiv, Thursday, June 16, 2022. The leaders of France, Germany, Italy and Romania arrived in Kyiv on Thursday in a show of collective European support for the Ukrainian people as they resist Russia's invasion, marking the highest-profile visit to Ukraine's capital since Russia invaded its neighbor.