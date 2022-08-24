Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid speaks about Iran at a security briefing for the foreign press at the Prime Minister's office in Jerusalem, Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. Lapid called on U.S. President Joe Biden and Western powers to call off an emerging nuclear deal with Iran, saying an agreement would fail to prevent Iran from developing a nuclear bomb and reward it with billions of dollars to fund Israel's enemies. Israel's caretaker prime minister used stark language on Wednesday in his criticism of the expected agreement.