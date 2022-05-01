FILE - Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi delivers a speech during the One Ocean Summit, in Brest, Brittany, Feb. 11, 2022. The head of a journalists’ union said May 1, 2022, that Egyptian authorities have freed three journalists — the latest in a string of releases as el-Sissi appears to be reaching out to critics of his administration. Long pre-trial dentitions have been a major concern for rights groups in recent years.