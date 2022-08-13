FILE - Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi speaks during a press conference in Bucharest, Romania, June 19, 2019. President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi of Egypt has announced a Cabinet reshuffle to improve his administration's performance as it faces towering economic challenges stemming largely from Russia’s war in Ukraine. The Cabinet shake-up was approved by the parliament in an emergency session Saturday, Aug. 13, 2022.