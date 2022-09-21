FILE - Denmark's Queen Margrethe pays her respect to the coffin of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, following her death, during her lying-in-state at Westminster Hall, in London, Sunday Sept. 18, 2022. Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending the funeral of Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II. The Danish royal palace said Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022 that the 82-year-old Margrethe canceled her official duties after the Tuesday night test. she previously tested positive for the virus in February.