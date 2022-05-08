Men work in a Pissy granite mine in Ouagadougou, Burkina Faso, Monday April 25, 2022. he influx of people displaced by the country's rapidly rising Islamic violence is causing competition among the approximately 3,000 people working at the granite mine. At least 500 displaced people started working at the mine last year making it harder for the original miners to earn a living, said Abiba Tiemtore, head of the site.