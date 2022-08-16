Anastasiia Aleksandrova, 12, right, sits with her grandmother, Olena, at their home in Sloviansk, Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, Monday, Aug. 8, 2022. With cities largely emptied after hundreds of thousands have evacuated to safety, the young people that remain face alienation, loneliness and boredom as unlikely yet painful counterpoints to the fear and violence Moscow has unleashed on Ukraine.