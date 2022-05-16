Hendrik Wuest, the former NRW Minister President and CDU top candidate for the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia, speaks in a TV studio in the state parliament on the evening of the state election in North Rhine-Westphalia, Germany, Sunday, May 15, 2022. Voters backed the incumbent conservative governor and dealt a blow to Chancellor Olaf Scholz’s Social Democrats on Sunday in Germany’s most populous state, projections based on partial counts showed.