Congress party leader Rahul Gandhi, center in blue mask, and other lawmakers participate in a protest in New Delhi, India, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. “Democracy is a memory (in India),” Gandhi later tweeted, describing the dramatic photographs that showed him and his party men being briefly detained by police. Gandhi’s statement resonated amid a growing sentiment in the country that India’s democracy, the world’s largest with nearly 1.4 billion people, is in retreat and its democratic foundations are floundering. (AP Photo/Altaf Qadri)