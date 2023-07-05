An increase in the ability to supply water without the help of Oklahoma City will change the landscapes in the community of Edmond.
The Edmond City Council authorized designing a new water tower that is capable of holding 2 million gallons that will replace the small one located near the campus of the University of Central Oklahoma for almost 70 years.
The city council also approved moving a 500,000-gallon water tower from its location at Danforth Road between Kelly and Santa Fe avenues to northeast Edmond to meet growing needs in that area.
The two projects will cost nearly $11 million and will be paid for using revenue paid to the city by residential and commercial customers.
Edmond's City Engineer Steve Lawrence said, " staff decided to move forward with building a larger water storage tower to serve central Edmond because of growing demands...the new tower will replace a landmark that's been visible from many parts of town on top of a hill next to UCO since 1957."
The new tower will be identical to two others already in use and a third is being built near West 33rd Street and Broadway. The $10 million project is being paid for upfront using a 30-year loan the city got through the Oklahoma Water Resources Board.
This new plan allows the city to retire small holding tanks earlier than planned.
