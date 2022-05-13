FILE - In the Feb. 4, 2013, photo, then, Oklahoma state Rep. Mike Jackson, left, R-Enid, greets state Sen. Rick Brinkley, right, R-Owasso, on the House floor in Oklahoma City. A state watchdog says a contract between the state and a barbecue restaurateur to build and operate restaurants at six state parks ultimately cost Oklahoma taxpayers $12.4 million. Jackson is the director of the Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency. He testified on Thursday, May 12, 2022, during the first meeting of a House investigative committee that is looking into the deal with Swadley's Foggy Bottom Kitchen. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki, File)