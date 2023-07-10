Effective July 9, 2023 the USPS increased the cost to mail a first class letter 5.4% to 66 cents. The post office says the increase is due to inflation.
Any forever stamps that were purchased at the previous rate will still be good for the new rate.
Metered one ounce letters go up 3 cents to 53 cents, domestic postcards now cost 51 cents to mail compared to 48 cents previously.
International postcards go up by 5 cents to $1.50, and international one ounce letters go up 5 cents to $1.50.
Price increases are also being applied to other services such as certified mail, post office box rental fees, money orders, and the cost to buy insurance when mailing an item.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.