FILE - New York's Lower Manhattan skyline, including the One World Trade Center, left, is reflected in water on April 6, 2013, as seen from Liberty State Park in Jersey City, N.J. Eight of the 10 largest cities in the U.S. lost population during the first year of the pandemic, with only Phoenix and San Antonio gaining new residents from 2020 to 2021, according to new estimates released, Thursday, May 26, 2022, by the U.S. Census Bureau.