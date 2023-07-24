Time is running out as a deadline rapidly approaches to avoid a strike at UPS. A potential strike feels closer than ever for 340,000 workers.
Negotiations broke down earlier this month and unionized workers have been holding rallies to practice pickets that may take place all across the country.
The Teamsters are scheduled to resume talks with UPS on Tuesday to try to reach an agreement to avoid the strike but time is the enemy in this disagreement.
With less than a week to resolve issues by July 31st the Union has authorized a strike as leaders have vowed to do just that if demands are not met. Workers feel that a pervious contract in 2018 was forced on them and they are calling for better pay, particularly for part-time employees, and improved working conditions. Full-time drivers get up to $42 an hour while part-timers receive $16,50.
UPS maintains that they offer industry leading pay and benefits but on a Friday update indicated they would be willing to increase that pay in order to provide certainty for UPS' customers.
If negotiations are unsuccessful the deliveries that Americans depend on will be disrupted. It is not clear if the US government would intervene.
