Days deep into the controversial words of the Mc Curtain County sheriff, commissioner, and another law enforcement member the Oklahoma County Sheriff's Association has acted decisively in suspending them.
The McCurtain Gazette-News originally published the report which had District 2 Commissioner Mark Jennings, Investigator Alicia Manning, Jail Administrator Larry Hendrix, and Sheriff Kevin Clardy discussing killing the local publisher of the Gazette.
The Sheriff's office claims the recording at the head of the evidence is illegal although it was a recording of the audio of the March 6th Commissioners meeting. in addition to other calls for the resignation of the Sheriff, the NAACP is asking for the FBI and Department of Criminal Justice to investigate.
This morning the Oklahoma Sheriff's Association met in an emergency meeting to address the controversy by suspending Sheriff Kevin Clardy, Alicia Manning, and Trust Administrator Larry Hendrix. The vote to suspend was unanimous.
The OSA Bylaws read that "A member may be suspended for good and sufficient cause by the board of directors."
A statement from the sheriff's office says that there have been threats of violence, and death threats against employees, officials, families, and friends.
