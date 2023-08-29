The United States Postal Service has begun insourcing some of its trucking operations, opening the possibility of bringing back in-house thousands of jobs that are currently contracted out.
A pilot program started in Oklahoma City with 125 insource jobs late last year has expanded to the larger Richmond, VA, area, including Charlottesville, according to officials involved. The Postal Service is actively looking for areas to expand the program though, it is so far relaying few details about its long-term plans to stakeholders or the public.
USPS signed a memorandum of understanding with the American Postal Workers Union to create a new job series Postal vehicle operator as part of the initiative.
The Oklahoma City pilot was set to last at least six months, but is still intact, nine months later. It Coincided with the Postal Service revamping its small transportation in that metro area as the city will host one of the agencies' first new all-inclusive regional processing and distribution centers.
All these developments coincide with Postmaster General Louis de Joy's plan to significantly reduce the agency's reliance on air transportation. USPS has saved $1 billion by slashing its chartered mail flights by 90% over the last two years, and it now ships 95% of its mail and packages on the ground.
According to USPS officials They are evaluating other locations for expansion of this pilot program. The United States Postal Service has more than 1,700 contracted suppliers that primarily drive longer haul highway and contract routes. It also has 9,000 drivers known as Postal Vehicle Service employees who drive routes of less than 50 miles between local facilities. The outsourced operation is much larger in scale.
The post office spends almost $5 billion annually on its highway contracts, four times what it spends on internal trucking operations. The postal Inspector General recently found a driver shortage has forced more overtime internally and increased costs for contracted routes, which climbed by 18%. Between 2017 and 2021.
The Inspector General noted that USPS jobs could be more attractive for potential employees as they can offer higher wages, dedicated routes, and the ability to go home each night.
Postal contractors were taken by surprise by the announcement. As USPS renewed its contracts with impacted vendors just months before launching the insourcing many of which would Cease to exist without their USPS agreements. So naturally, they are worried about their future particularly those who operate shorter routes with trucks that do not require commercial driver's licenses to operate.
Industry officials, anonymously say it is a cause for concern it is the first time anything like this has happened. Oklahoma based Louis V Lepak Trucking Company sued USPS and the US (United States) Court of Federal Claims in February, alleging the agency negotiated in bad faith when it renewed the company's contract just before insourcing the work and improperly failed. conduct the required cost benefit analysis. After an initial unfavorable ruling, however, Lepak dropped the case.
In its trucking operations, USPS has not provided much detail on its intentions. There are some expectations that we will continue to do insourcing on trucking. In the areas where it is revamping its network, Multi-Channel Merchant of Publication covering shipping and logistics recently reported. Postmaster to Joy is looking to significantly ramp up transportation and sourcing by 2025. And while it could be more quickly bringing about work for shorter routes.
And while it can bring in work quicker for many. Short haul operators, the agency is a part of a pilot is offering commercial driver's license training to interested employees. Those employees would be first in line for tractor trailer operator positions should USPS opt to establish them.
There are more than 10,000 uniformed motor vehicle and tractor trailer operators, 2,202 cargo vans, 1,880 tractors and 3,200 trailers commuting within a 170-mile radius of their facility, Postal vehicle service drivers traveled more than 167 million miles (about 268760448 km) last year.
