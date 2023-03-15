Oklahoma City, OK (73106)

Today

Windy with showers and thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. High 49F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Windy. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.