In a press release, U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin, R-Oklahoma, has detailed his reasons for supporting the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) funding authorization.
Approval of the measure in the upper chamber came on a vote of 86-11.
The House previously passed an authorization bill, 219-210.
That measure is different than the Senate measure, and it includes measures to advance or protect key conservative policy objectives.
The contrasting versions assure another round of debate on the bill -- less on the spending total than on conservative policy objectives.
The NDAA process incorporates several bills in every fiscal cycle – both policy and spending authorization.
According to the release from Mullin's office, "The Fiscal Year 2024 NDAA authorizes a topline of $876.8 billion for military and national security programs at the Department of Defense (DOD) and the Department of Energy. The legislation includes $170 million worth of projects for Oklahoma’s military installations, for which Mullin argued during consideration in the upper chamber.
“America is home to the greatest military in the world, and it’s Congress’ great responsibility to keep it that way,” said Sen. Mullin.
“Our constitutional duty to provide for the common defense starts with support for our servicemen and women. This legislation takes care of America’s warfighters and their families, invests in Oklahoma’s world class installations, and strengthens U.S. defense capabilities to counter threats from adversaries like Communist China.”
Mullin continued, “Oklahoma plays a critical role in our nation’s military readiness. Our five world-class installations have been instrumental in training America’s warfighters. It’s my great responsibility to ensure our five installations have the resources they need to maintain Oklahoma’s proud military legacy, and I’m glad that we were able to land significant victories for our state and our country in this year’s NDAA.”
“I want to thank Ranking Member Senator Roger Wicker as well as my colleagues on the Armed Services Committee for their efforts, and for working with us to ensure Oklahoma’s needs are met,” Sen. Mullin said.
He concluded: “Defense authorizations and associated funding are a responsibility I do not take lightly, and I am proud of the progress made with this year’s bill. May God continue to bless our troops and our great nation.”
Sen. Wicker, an Alabama Republican, is ranking member of the Armed Services panel that sent the Senate version of NDAA authorization/funding to the floor.
A full summary of the FY-2024 NDAA, sent by Mullin's office, can be studied here:
https://www.armed-services.senate.gov/imo/media/doc/fy2024_ndaa_executive_summary.pdf
In his staff press release, Mullin pointed to parts of the bill he championed and deemed "victories included' in the Fiscal Year 2024 NDAA:
* $78 million for Tinker Air Force Base’s 3-Bay KC-46 Depot Maintenance Hangar
* $76.65 million for Fort Sill’s Microgrid and Backup Power project
* $5 million for OSU’s Counter-UAS Center of Excellence
* $8.4 million for Vance Air Force Base’s Consolidated Undergraduate Pilot Training Center planning and design
* The bill contains a prohibition on divesting of T-1A training aircraft until the U.S. Air Force can certify that simulators are equally or more effective than the current program, which keeps Vance AFB’s flying training mission alive
* $1.194 million for McAlester Army Ammunition Plant’s new Water Treatment Plant planning and design
* The bill meets the President’s Budget Request for munitions procurement across all service branches, including $150.8 million for 155MM ammunition, some of which is made at McAlester Army Ammunition Plant
* $5 million plus up for OU’s Additive manufacturing of aerospace parts research partnership
* $400K for The Army National Guard Ardmore Readiness Center’s vehicle maintenance shop
* 5.2 percent pay raise for service members to offset inflation
Mullin amendments included:
* To require the Department of Defense (DOD) to ensure all promotions, assignments, and other personnel actions of the Armed Forces are based primarily on qualifications, performance, and merit
* To Prohibit the DOD from requiring members of the Armed Forces or civilian employees of the DOD to list their gender or pronouns in official correspondence, including email signatures
* To recommend an increase of $20 million for the accelerated development, testing, and procurement of autonomous attritable aircraft to support agile combat deployment
* To direct the Secretaries of each of the military departments to submit a report to HASC and SASC explaining in detail how the individual departments conduct their initial review and whether or not they require a neutral third-party and why
Full text of the bill can be found here:
https://www.congress.gov/bill/118th-congress/senate-bill/2226/text
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel newspaper in Oklahoma City prepared this story for posting, adapting it from material provided by Sen. Mullin's staff. This version highlights in the first paragraphs the differences between the Senate and House bills that make it likely further debate will occur before the NDAA funding is in place.
