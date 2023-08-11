Moody's, A Big Three credit rating agency is considering downgrading several regional banks including BOK Financial Corp, Bank of New York Mellon (BJK, N), US Bancorp (USB, N), State Street (STT, N), and Truist Financial (TFC, N) have been placed under review for possible downgrades.
Last quarter Moody's downgraded several regional banks in the United States because of weak earnings last quarter and sizable unrealized losses as indicated to Moody's latest note.
Pressure at many banks according to Moody's Tuesday not are forecast to hinder their ability to generate further capital. The banks downgraded were M&T Bank (MTB, N), Pinnacle Financial (PNFP, O), Prosperity Bank, and BOK Financial Corp (BOKF, O).
Significant risk from high exposure to commercial real estate poses a significant risk due to the nation's high-interest rate. Last month the Federal Reserve up'd its benchmark rate to between 5.25% and 5.5% the highest since January 2021.
The insecurity in the financial sector rests as a possible recession is on the horizon for early 2024 and asset quality looks to decline, with particular risks in some banks. The sector has already been anchored with a crisis of confidence this year because of the collapse of Silverglate Bank, Signature Bank, and Silicon Valley Bank in March.
Another top agency Fitch Ratings downgraded the US government's credit rating to AA+ as of July 2023 citing the high debt to GDP ratio the country would start to struggle in managing growing interest payments as it rolled over existing debt at a higher borrowing rate.
Annual interest payments for the US now approach $1 trillion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.