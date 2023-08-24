In a startling sequence of events over two days in August, the Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) Superintendent resigned, Governor Kevin Stitt calls for a national search for her replacement, and the State Board of Education, guided by Superintendent of Public Instruction Ryan Walters, approved a designation of 'accredited with deficiencies' for Oklahoma's second largest public school district.
Governor Kevin Stitt provided a statement to The City Sentinel soon after the resignation of TPS Superintendent Deborah Gist:
“We know to be a top state that we need to build a Top Ten education system accessible to all families and students, and I am committed to working with any stakeholder who is ready to help make this a reality.
"As Tulsa Public Schools enters this next chapter, I urge the school board to conduct a thorough national search with the input of the Tulsa community, from past and present TPS families, local job creators, neighborhood churches, and non-profits.
"We are at a pivotal point in which our decisions today, as a community and as a state, will impact an entire generation of Oklahomans, and I am confident that by working together, we can ensure these decisions set these children up for success and with hope for a bright future.”
By evening on Wednesday, August 23 -- hours after Gist's departure was announced -- the Tulsa School Board named Dr. Ebony Johnson as her interim replacement.
Two executive sessions of the TPS Board were held, according to education reporter Susan Phillips of City Sentinel-Tulsa. She wrote:
"The board members apparently had a lot to talk about since the first executive session went on for close to an hour and a half (discussing accepting the resignation) and the second (discussing appointing Dr. Johnson as interim superintendent) was closer to two and a half hours."
In the end, the Tulsa Board voted to “approve a mutual separation agreement with Dr. Deborah Gist as Superintendent of School, effective September 15, 2023, at 11:59 p.m.”
The next day, here in Oklahoma City the State Board of Education approved accreditation "with deficiencies" for Tulsa Public Schools.
The state panel encouraged the Tulsa district, Phillips summarized, to provide teachers "professional guidance in the science of reading," to report monthly progress to the State Board, to present corrective steps to get public schools in the Oklahoma's second largest city off "F" status, and to develop, publish, and execute financial internal controls.
The state board's actions were taken in unanimous votes, following sometimes contentious exchanges with Gist's defenders. However, Tulsans critical of Gist's tenure were evident, as well -- with some explicitly opposing efforts to reframe her departure as a victory for the status quo in the community.
In her own analytical voice, reporter Phillips wrote:
"State Board members appeared to be of one mind: that TPS can and must do better and might benefit from consulting other schools in Oklahoma for additional ideas about how to maximize learning to read with students experiencing poverty and/or having English as a second language."
Other news reports described sometimes contentious but often cordial exchanges during the state board meeting held today (August 24).
As he has throughout recent months, Walters -- a former classroom teacher elected state Superintendent of Public Instruction in the face of stern opposition from much of the Public Schools establishment -- has persistently and without equivocation insisted student performance in Tulsa (with 33,000 students) must improve.
He told colleagues on the state Board and, speaking to directly to his critics, insisted, “We have to demand action in the short term. We cannot allow a year to go by before an issue is addressed.
“I will not let this district fail. If they do not fix these problems, I will. The clock has started.”
Note: Pat McGuigan, editor emeritus for The City Sentinel and the author of this report, gratefully acknowledges the use of detailed reporting and analysis from Susan Phillips in preparation of this news report. Direct links to her stories are provided, above. McGuigan is a veteran journalist – both reporting and commentary – and an experienced educator with ten subject area certifications in Oklahoma.
