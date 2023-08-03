The OTA held its monthly meeting Tuesday and provided an update on how it are working towards the statewide cashless toll system.
The I-44 Will Rogers Turnpike in Northeast Oklahoma will be one of the final turnpikes in the state to go cashless. The OTA pledged that all turnpikes will be cashless by the end of next year.
While there are 38 states with some form of toll roads, Oklahoma is unique in the fact that it still accepts cash from people and automated systems. Most states that operate toll roads exclusively accept digital forms of currency such as Oklahoma's Pike Pass that are linked to a credit card.
Other states also provide drivers a phone number if they don't have a pass, they can be billed later, including New York which is completely automated.
Oklahoma Secretary of Transportation Tim Gatz spoke about the state's cashless turnpike expansion Tuesday saying, " Once Muskogee converts to cashless, the only remaining turnpike will be I-44, Will Rogers, I-44 Turner, and Indian Nations. And those are expected to be converted by the end of 2024 and we certainly believe that goal is achievable."
The OTA operates 12 turnpikes with total reported net revenues for June 2023 at $33.6 million, an increase of 3.4% compared to 2022. The Committee's next meeting is September 12th.
