A mansion designed by famous Architect Frank Lloyd Wright in Tulsa is for sale and valued at $8 million dollars.
It is one of only three in Oklahoma designed by the famous Architect who designed over 1,000 buildings in his lifetime. Wrights style is known as "prairie style" architecture.
The construction is made of alternating piers of glass windows and cement blocks and is a unique opportunity to buy a little bit of history.
The Tulsa property is referred to as West Hope and is over 10,000 square feet and includes five bedrooms and five bathrooms on one and a half acres. It was built in 1929 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.
