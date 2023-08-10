Some notable news from Muskogee -- The September 2023 issue of “True West” magazine (available on news stands this week) makes it official: The Five Civilized Tribes Museum was designated among the "Top Ten Western Museums."
Ranked with an impressive fourth place among Western museums, the honor -- according to Visit Muskogee -- recognizes its outstanding contribution in "preserving the rich history and heritage of the American West."
"True West" has been evaluated exceptional over a decade, identifying institutions that celebrate the "Western frontier spirit."
The Top Ten Western Museums Award is a highly coveted accolade.
As the name indicates, the recognition raises up the stories and traditions and culture of the Oklahoma Indian nations long designated as "the Five Civilized Tribes."
The museum is in the heart of Muskogee, Oklahoma, with a focus on the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw, Creek, and Seminole nations.
Executive Director of Tourism at Visit Muskogee, Tammy Howell said, in a press release sent to The City Sentinel:
“We are immensely proud to have nominated the Five Civilized Tribes Museum for the True West Magazine Top Ten Western Museums Award. The Museum's dedication to educating visitors about the history of the Five Civilized Tribes Lines with our mission to highlight Muskogee as a destination rich in culture and heritage. This ranking reaffirms the museum's importance and portrays the diverse tapestry of the American West.
216 West Okmulgee Aveneu, Muskogee, Oklahoma 74401
Notes: Visit Muskogee is a program of the Muskogee Tourism Authority, a public trust of the City of Muskogee, and is "dedicated to promoting tourism and fostering economic growth. ... By highlighting Muskogee's vibrant community, historical landmarks, annual events, and diverse attractions, the authority aims to attract visitors and highlight the unique experiences Muskogee has to offer." Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel contributed to this report.
