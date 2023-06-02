Oklahoma City -- Oklahoma U.S. Representatives Josh Brecheen and U.S. Senator James Lankford opposed House Resolution 3746, the debt ceiling agreement approved after weeks of debate in the nation's capitol.
In a statement sent to The City Sentinel after the vote, Congressman Brecheen reflected, "More Democrats voted for the Biden-McCarthy agreement than Republicans, and you have to ask why? The Biden-McCarthy agreement was another missed opportunity to cut spending on a scale that can truly start to turn our nation away from a fiscal cliff.
“In five years, just the annual interest payments on our national debt will reach one trillion dollars, matching what we spend on national defense every year."
He continued, “We don’t have time to wait for real spending reform when experiencing a 40-year high of inflation and devaluation of our dollar that is threatening our world reserve currency status. The spending cuts and policy reforms we passed last month in the Limit, Save and Grow Act were jettisoned in this deal for the most part. The Biden Administration has largely protected their bloated levels of spending and their policies."
Seeming to "channel" to views now-Senator Lankford expressed in his early years in the nation's capital (and often since), the Republican freshman from the southeast Oklahoma town of Coalgate, said:
“In terms of real first year cuts to spending, the Biden-McCarthy agreement only includes about 1% ($12 billion) of the first-year cuts to federal spending of The Limit, Save, Grow Act which cut approximately $900 billion in the first year."
Congressman Hern, a Tulsa Republican, did not issue a formal statement after his opposition vote.
While loyal to Speaker McCarthy, Hern's vote spoke loudly -- and it flowed directly from the critiques the Republican Study Committee (of which he is chairman) made of the Washington culture of "spend, spend, spend."
In thumbnail sketch, the RSC position was much more fiscally conservative than the Biden-McCarthy accord.
However, even the RSC plan was not as fiscally ardent as the plan from Congressman Chip Roy of Texas, advanced by members of the Freedom Caucus and touted by the Conservative Action Project.
Brecheen's Fast Facts on the Biden-McCarthy Agreement tell the story
"The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) now says the agreement’s adjustments to work requirements will not save money but will actually cost taxpayers $2.1 billion more over ten years and add 78,000 more people onto the rolls of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) because of this deal.
"This deal leaves in place green energy tax credit subsidies that will cost taxpayers $1.2 billion over the next decade, while pushing natural gas utilization aside. Permitting reform would have been a net positive absent its inclusion of expediating taxpayer-subsidized green energy projects.
"The deal, for the most part, upholds Biden’s student loan bailout and only delays the IRS expansion by just one year.
"This bill included the 'Massie Plan,' which would include an automatic 1% cut to a Continuing Resolution if Congress fails to pass appropriations bills. On its face, this could be a positive. However, the threat of it being thwarted by another bloated spending bill is real."
Lankford's reasoning
Senator Lankford, who campaigned on addressing "debt, debt, and debt" in his early elections (for the House, and later the Senate) said the final "deal" in H.R. 3746 was not acceptable.
“Washington overspending is saddling future generations with more and more debt. Unfortunately this bill does not significantly change the direction of federal spending,” said Lankford in a statement on his U.S. Senate website. He asserted:
“I’ve voted for debt ceiling increases in the past when they were accompanied by spending reforms or concrete spending reductions. But instead of cutting spending, as advertised, this bill actually increases spending. There are also numerous waivers and exceptions that make the bill’s permitting and other policy changes easy for the Administration to ignore. We should come to the table like adults and have the hard conversation about our skyrocketing $31.4 trillion debt.”
In the end, there were (again the Biden-McCarthy agreement), 31 Republicans, four Democrats and one Independent ... In the House on Wednesday night, The vote in favor was "314-117, with some of the House’s most conservative Republicans opposing it as not going far enough to establish fiscal discipline. A total of 149 Republicans and 165 Democrats voted for the legislation, while 71 Republicans and 46 Democrats voted against it. Another four House members didn’t vote."
Backing the Biden-McCarthy plan were the other members of the Oklahoma Congressional delegation: U.S. Senator Markwayne Mullin of Westville, and U.S. Representatives Tom Cole of Moore, Frank Lucas of Cheyenne, and Stephanie Bice of Oklahoma City.
Note: To prepare this story, McGuigan drew from a detailed press release transmitted by Rep. Brecheen's office, past releases from the Republican Study Committee, his early reports on Sen. Lankford's political career, and a statement on the senior senator's website.
