The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled Tuesday that the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority can move ahead with building new turnpikes validating $500 million in bonds, restarting the project that was put on hold in April.
Transportation Secretary Tim Gatz commented that this means the project is officially unpaused, and it will take months to resume, but the process starts now.
The Supreme Court said for over 30 years it has honored OTA's expertise in making complex decisions about turnpike routes. It went on to say both the controversial southern route that would go through Cleveland County and other proposed routes across OKC are authorized, but Tuesday's decision focused on bonds.
Gatz said, 'the ruling is really about the financing, for routes that are defined in statute. We've always said the routes that we put forth are defined in statute."
Now the OTA will go forward with the next steps, going to the Council of Bond Issuance Approval.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.