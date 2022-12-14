As what seems to be a competitive race for the chairmanship of the Republican National Committee (RNC) chairmanship intensifies, a former member of the national leadership group is calling rules to be observed.
Steve Fair, whose commentaries often appear in The Oklahoma City Sentinel print edition and online at city-sentinel.com , wrote to members of the RNC on Tuesday (December 13) asking each of them "to recognize and remember Rule 11 of the RNC rules that require the Party to remain neutral in the primary process."
In a memorandum to current RNC members, provided to this reporter, Mr. Fair recalled:
"In 2016, there was a crowded field of candidates. RNC Chairman Reince Priebus stated that while he recognized some members of the 168 were backing a particular candidate, to please exercise restraint and not publicly endorse a candidate."
Citing Rule 11, Fair continued: "Many RNC members defied his admonition and publicly endorsed anyway, including the NCW [national committeewoman] from my state. It was like the referees/officials calling a ballgame wearing the jersey of one of the teams. It was inappropriate and unethical. RNC members publicly tried to use their influence to sway voters to their candidate. If a member of the RNC is unable to restrain themselves and must publicly endorse, they should resign their position -- pure and simple. The job of the Party is to conduct a fair primary. Rule 11 is clear!"
Fair, who served as a NCM (National committeeman) from 2012-2016, continued, "In 2020, with an incumbent running for the nomination, there was little controversy during the primary because President [Donaald] Trump was for the most part unopposed. In 2024, we will again likely have a crowded field. That presents the temptation for a member of the RNC to attempt to use their influence for a particular candidate to gain the nomination. No position has more influence in the RNC than the chairman's position.
"Chairwoman [Ronna] McDaniel was handpicked by President [Donald] Trump to be RNC Chair. I do not believe she can or will be neutral in the primary process. I do not believe Mr. [Mike] Lindell [another candidate for chair] can be neutral, given his public support of President Trump. I know little about Harmeet Dhillon [a third candidate].
"The image the average voter has of Party politics is backroom deals in smoke filled rooms. If RNC members fail to remain neutral in primaries, they are doing that very thing -- attempting to help their candidate win by cheating."
After receiving the memorandum, The Oklahoma City Sentinel sought and received permission from Fair to use it in a news story. Fair is Chairman of the Republican Party in the Fourth Congressional District of Oklahoma.
