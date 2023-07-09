Oklahoma City -- Several inches of rain fell in most of the state over the past week.
Nearly three inches of fell in the Oklahoma City metro area Saturday night and Sunday morning.
Flood warnings were in effect overnight Saturday and into Sunday.
At least one alert deemed “moderate” remains in effect until 3 a.m. on Monday, July 10.
The North Canadian River in Oklahoma City, at Britton Road was expected to crest this afternoon as high as 17.6 to 18 feet. (Flood stage is 17 feet.)
“Low-lying croplands and pastures east of Oklahoma City near the towns of Spencer and Jones” were briefly flooded in the morning hours, one alert reported.
Areas where the rains were heaviest were in central Oklahoma, but last night’s rain projections on television news reports were “100 percent” in all but the far-southeastern counties.
Water surge predictions were fulfilled for Oklahoma City, Norman, Edmond, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Yukon, Bethany, Choctaw, Warr Acres, The Village, Noble, Piedmont, Slaughterville, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Nicoma Park, Valley Brook and Etowah.
Some of Oklahoma’s western counties garnered a slight measure of drought relief.
In a weekend news story, the Journal Record business newspaper reported: "Increased odds of warmer and wetter-than-normal conditions were forecast for July across the entire state.”
