OKLAHOMA CITY -- Oklahoma faith leaders will gather at 10:30 a.m., on Thursday, May 4 at the Oklahoma State Capitol building, Room G5 (ground floor) to urge Governor Kevin Stitt and lawmakers to stop the execution of Richard Glossip.
Speakers will include: Sister Helen Prejean (Glossip’s spiritual advisor), Pastor John-Mark Hart, Fr. Stephen Hamilton, Rev. Don Heath, Minister Demetrius Minor, Rep. Kevin McDugle, Rep. JJ Humphrey and former Pardon and Parole Board chair, Adam Luck.
The governor has the power to issue a 60-day stay, while state lawmakers could pass legislation that would enable Glossip to receive relief in the courts.
Although Richard Glossip has always maintained his innocence, he is set to be executed on May 18.
Longtime death penalty foe, whose story was told in the movie “Dead Man Walking,” Sister Prejean told The City Sentinel, “How important it is for Oklahoma citizens to raise their voices to Governor Stitt and the Legislators to not let Richard Glossip, an innocent man, die. And true faith always means deeds of action – not just sentiments.
Quoting Glossip’s attorney Don Knight, Sister Helen added, “The worst thing on Rich Glossip’s record is a traffic ticket.”
Two independent reports have found that Glossip’s conviction should be vacated. The first convened by an Ad Hoc Committee of Oklahoma state legislators who requested that international law firm Reed Smith exam the case, and the second, led by former prosecutor Rex Duncan by Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s appointment.
On March 27, AG Drummond and attorneys for Glossip filed a joint Motion for Stay of Execution with the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) seeking a delay of the scheduled execution until August 2024.
Drummond conceded error in death row prisoner Richard Glossip’s case, citing “material misstatements” by the prosecution’s main witness, Justin Sneed - a most unusual occurrence.
Then, on April 20, the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals (OCCA) upheld Glossip’s conviction and death sentence and declined to remand the case to the district court for a new trial.
Glossip has been on Oklahoma’s death row for more than 25 years, even though it is not disputed that another man, Justin Sneed, murdered Barry Van Treese.
There is widespread consensus that Glossip’s conviction is unreliable and that he should not be executed, said organizers.
To date, sixty-two Oklahoma lawmakers, including 45 Republicans, have called for a new evidentiary hearing in Glossip’s case. Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond moved to have Glossip’s conviction vacated and spoke in favor of commuting his sentence, which was a first for a current attorney general in Oklahoma. Numerous current and former prosecutors around the country have also asked for a new trial.
May 4 is significant because it also coincides with a National Day of Prayer on the Death Penalty. A virtual event will be held later in the day at 5:30 p.m. CT, the release states.
The Faith Leaders press conference will be livestreamed on the Oklahoma House Facebook page.
“We are praying that Gov. Stitt intervenes to save the life of Mr. Glossip,” said Demetrius Minor, Minister and National Manager for Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty. “It would be unconscionable if the state executed an innocent man.”
Baptist Pastor John-Mark Hart stated, “Elected officials who value the sanctity of life should use their power to stop Mr. Glossip’s execution. There are serious doubts in this case, and killing an innocent man would be a moral travesty.”
For further information, contact Brett Farley, Oklahoma Conservatives Concerned About the Death Penalty, 405-706-0936.
