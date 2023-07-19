WASHINGTON, DC – Republican Study Chairman Kevin Hern, who serves Oklahoma's First Congressional District in the U.S. House of Representatives, released a statement condemning anti-Semitic statements from Democrats in Congress during a whirlwind of debate over U.S.-Israel relations in recent days.
“Israel is a strong friend and essential ally – full stop,” said Chairman Hern in his comments, sent to The City Sentinel.
“There are no ifs, ands, or buts, no exceptions or qualifications. Israel exists as a beacon of democracy and freedom in the heart of a region defined by oppressive autocrats and human rights abusers. I am astonished at the blatant racism, anti-Semitism, and anti-Zionism proudly shown by Democrats in the House time and time again. It’s shameful behavior and should not be tolerated in the halls of Congress. I will always stand up for our ally Israel and their right to not only exist as a nation, but thrive and defend themselves.”
The House of Representatives on Tuesday night (July 18) gave 412-9 approval to a resolution affirming Israel is “not a racist or apartheid state."
Assertions that Israel is both of those things have been a recurring theme the "Squad" of "Progressive" House Democrats in recent years.
In the end, nine Democrats opposed the measure that emerged from the turmoil.
The Cleveland (Ohio) Jewish News reported overnight the opponents were Jamaal Bowman of New York, Cori Bush of Missouri, André Carson of Indiana, Summer Lee of Pennsylvania, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Ayanna Pressley of Massachusetts, Delia Ramirez of Illinois and Rashida Tlaib of Michigan.
(https://www.clevelandjewishnews.com/jns/in-rebuke-to-jayapal-us-house-passes-pro-israel-resolution/article_d8fa99ce-8a4c-58a4-8c82-055c0475c93d.html )
One other Democrat, Betty McCollum of Minnesota, voted "present" on the Pfluger resolution.
Widely noted in news reports was that U.S. Representative Pramila Jayapal, a Washington Democrat who is chair of the House Progressive Caucus, also supported the Republican resolution.
Last week, Jayapal provoked worldwide fury when she encountered anti-Israel demonstrators at the "NetRoots" conference in Chicago. The demonstrators had interrupted a speech from U.S. Representative Jan Schakowsky, an Illinois Democrat.
Jayapal told the group “I want you to know that we have been fighting to make it clear that Israel is a racist state!”
Jayapal later asserted she intended her remarks to apply to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his government.
Republican U.S. Congressman August Pfluger, R-Texas, moved quickly after the "NetRoots" event to introduce a measure affirming American support for Israel and explicitly rebuking anti-Semitic, anti-Jewish and anti-Israel agendas.
Supported by GOP House leaders and by fellow Republicans David Kustoff of Tennessee and Max Miller of Ohio, Pfluger said before the vote “Israel is the United States’ strongest partner in the Middle East. Representatives Pramila Jayapal’s, Rashida Tlaib’s and Ilhan Omar’s repeated comments denigrating Israel are unacceptable and disgusting. I am proud to introduce this resolution ensuring all Americans know where their representatives stand when it comes to supporting Israel and our Jewish communities.”
The 412-9 vote came less than 24 hours before today's scheduled speech to Congress by Israeli President Isaac Herzog.
Note: Pat McGuigan of The City Sentinel writes regularly on world, American and Oklahoma politics, and covers diverse communities of faith, both in news stories and commentaries.
