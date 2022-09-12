OKLAHOMA CITY – September is National Emergency Preparedness Month for both people and their furbabies. Pet owners need to be as prepared as possible for a potential evacuation or shelter-in-place situation that could last for hours, days, weeks or even longer.
Knowing which hazards are most likely to impact your community is a good start.
“What you will do in reaction to a tornado will likely be different than what you would do for a wildfire. So, plan accordingly for each scenario,” said Sharon Hawa, senior manager of emergency services at Best Friends Animal Society.
Best Friends Animal Society is a leading animal welfare organization working to end the killing of dogs and cats in America’s shelters by 2025.
To help to prepare, these important questions help you plan for such an emergency:
- Where would you go?
- What would you need to bring?
- Would you be able to immediately find and secure your pets?
- Where could you take your pet(s)?
- Does your pet have up-to-date identification (ID tag, microchip) in case you became separated?
To get started, Best Friends Animal Society offers several suggestions on readying yourself and your pets for natural disasters.
Reinforce training
- Now is a great time to get your pet used to a carrier, crate, and/or leash and collar, if they aren't so already.
- Consider taking a pet first-aid and/or a pet CPR course provided by local agencies to ensure you can attend to your pet’s potential medical needs as much as possible as veterinary care may not be easily accessible..
Supplies
Pet owners should put together a bag of basic supplies should you need to immediately evacuate. It should include the following:
- A 3 to 5 day supply of wet and/or dry food (and water, if possible)
- Your pet’s toys and/or treats
- An extra supply of any necessary medications (as veterinary care may not be readily available in a crisis)
- A list of your pet’s medical needs and medicines, including dosing/frequency, as well as veterinary contact information
- Copies of current vaccination records
- A collar with a current ID tag or microchip that includes your cell phone
- A crate labeled with your pet’s name and your contact information (use masking tape and a permanent marker)
- Consider placing your well-worn garment inside the crate so that your pet is surrounded by a familiar scent.
- Extra poop bags
- For cats, a small bag of litter and litter pan
- Blanket and towels
- Bowl, can opener and spoo
Create a first aid kit
Should an injury or ailment occur during an emergency situation, it’s especially important to be prepared as a veterinarian may not be as readily accessible. Items for a first aid kit should include:
- Pet first-aid book
- Emergency contact list (including numbers for your vet, an emergency vet clinic and a national poison control hotline.)
- Pet’s prescription medications
- Coban self-adherent wrap
- Kerlex gauze roll, abdominal (ABD) pads, and sterile gauze pads (various sizes)
- Ace bandage wraps, antiseptic pads, or alcohol wipes
- Antibacterial cream or ointment
- Instant cold packs and exam gloves
- Emergency blanket
- Tweezers and blunt scissors
- Styptic blood clotting powder
- 10 ml. sterile saline syringes
- Cotton balls/cotton swabs
- 3% hydrogen peroxide
- Headlamp or flashlight
- Collapsible water bowl
- muzzle
- Sling for carrying medium or large dogs
Identify potential caregivers or boarding options
- Identify designated pet caregivers or preferred boarding facility should you be displaced and unable to retrieve your pets.
- Create a list of your pet(s) daily routine and any special needs, as well as the location of their emergency supplies. Print out hard copies and send a digital copy to each designated caregiver. Research pet friendly lodging and create a list of several options within a 5 to 50-mile radius.
Take photos
- Take a photo of your pet, as well as a photo of you with your pet to keep stored on your phone in case you are separated.
- Consider printing a few photos to have in case your phone isn’t available, loses power or access to social platforms is not possible.
Best Friends offers a free, interactive module to help with creating your family’s emergency preparedness plan. To learn more, visit bfas.org/emergencyprep.
Best Friends Animal Society will host its third National Adoption Weekend, Sep. 16 – 18 to help combat the growing shelter crisis. Best Friends Lifesaving Centers, including Oklahoma City Animal Welfare and Safe Haven Animal Rescue, as well as over 600 other shelters and rescue groups nationwide, will be participating by waiving or reducing adoption fees. All pets will be fixed, vaccinated, and microchipped.
"There is a growing shelter crisis across the country and the animal welfare community won’t just sit by and let innocent pets die,” said Julie Castle, CEO of Best Friends Animal Society. "In fact, it’s quite the opposite. We’re joining forces with our vast network of shelters and rescues across the country to host our third National Adoption Weekend since May to incentivize people to get out and adopt.”
The campaign coincides with “Puppy Mill Awareness Day,” and is a timely reminder for anyone looking for a new pet to consider adopting from a shelter.
Founded in 1984, Best Friends is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has helped reduce the number of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million per year to around 355,000.
For more information, visit bestfriends.org.
