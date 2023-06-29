Visits to Oklahoma City State Senator Paul Rosino’s office at the state Capitol make evident how much he loves the U.S. Navy.
His place of work is a showcase of pictures, memorabilia, awards, and more.
Rosino served in the Navy for 25 years, retiring at the rank of Master Chief Petty Officer.
For nearly 10 years, he was stationed at Tinker, serving in Strategic Communications Wing ONE in support of their fleet of E-6B aircraft.
He led a team of nearly 200 military and civilian personnel responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the fleet.
When Navy officials reached out to Rosino to help organize an oath of enlistment ceremony at the Capitol for 18 Oklahoma recruits, he recalled in a press release, he was excited to help with the arrangements.
“Oklahoma City is one of 15 locations chosen tor the 2023 Navy Week program, scheduled for June 26 through July 2. We were last a host city in 2019,” Rosino said.
“It’s the Navy’s flagship outreach effort, and this oath of enlistment ceremony is one of many events the Navy planned here in the metro as part of Navy week.
"It was an honor to welcome everyone to the Capitol for the oath of enlistment ceremony, and I’m proud of these individuals who’ve stepped up to serve their country. This is an incredible opportunity, and they have a great future ahead of them.”
For more information about Oklahoma City’s Navy Week events, go to https://outreach.navy.mil/Navy-Weeks/Oklahoma-City-2023/.
Among the 18 recruits who took the oath during Wednesday’s ceremony were five men and women from Senate District 45, which Rosino represents in the Legislature.
Special guests and dignitaries present included sailors from the U.S.S. Oklahoma, a nuclear submarine named for the battleship that bore the state’s name and was lost in the attack on Pearl Harbor.
Vice Admiral Jeffery Trussler, the Navy’s senior executive for Oklahoma City Navy Week, administered the oath at Wednesday’s ceremony. Stationed at the Pentagon, Trussler is from Miami, Oklahoma.
Despite being a land-locked state, Rosino noted the importance of the Navy to Oklahoma in terms of both national defense and the state’s economy.
“Many people may not know about the Navy air wing at Tinker that’s been there since 1992. There’s over 1,000 active duty sailors stationed there,” Rosino said.
“They’re on the Air Depot side of the base, and we teasingly tell the people at Tinker that’s actually Naval Air Station Tinker.”
Note: The City Sentinel's preview story on Navy Week can be read here:
https://www.city-sentinel.com/community/u-s-navy-week-charts-course-for-oklahoma-city-june-26---july-2/article_374ee086-12b6-11ee-b3c5-63d3beacecb7.html . Pat McGuigan adapted this story from a state Senate press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.