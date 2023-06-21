Oklahoma City -- Senate President Pro Tempore Greg Treat became acting governor this week, as both Governor Kevin Stitt and Lieutenant Governor Matt Pinnell are both currently out of state.
According to a press release provided to The City Sentinel by his office, Treat signed an executive order declaring a state of emergency for Eastern Oklahoma within the hour of finding out he was acting governor.
According to the Oklahoma Constitution, when both the governor and lieutenant governor are out of state, the power then falls to the Senate President Pro Tempore.
The state of emergency is for Choctaw, Creek, Delaware, Harper, Mayes, Pawnee, Payne, Rogers, Tulsa and Wagoner counties.
Pro Tem Treat said he acted immediately upon being informed he was acting governor.
“I personally witnessed the damage and devastation of the storms as I drove back to Oklahoma City from Catoosa yesterday,” Pro Tem Treat, an Oklahoma City Republican, said.
“It was clear that people in eastern Oklahoma are struggling and need all the support the state can give them during this time. Impacted Oklahomans are still without power and heat indexes are exceeding triple digits.”
Treat continued, "This action will relax laws and regulations on the shipping of goods for emergency use, allow agencies to have more purchasing powers, among other measures in order to bring much needed relief. It also automatically triggers the state’s price gouging statute that way Oklahomans aren’t being taken advantage of by individuals who are trying to charge more than necessary for goods and services. Our thoughts and prayers continue to be with our neighbors as they continue to recover after this storm.”
The executive order will remain in effect for 30 days and can be found on the Secretary of State’s website (https://www.sos.ok.gov/gov/execorders.aspx ) .
