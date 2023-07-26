Oklahoma City – Businessman John Kennedy, non-profit leader Marnie Taylor and former University of Oklahoma gymnastics star Maggie Nichols will be feted next month at an annual gala honoring those who have significantly enhanced the quality of life in Oklahoma. Organizers have a strong base of sponsors and are seeking additional support.
The Santa Fe Family Life Center’s annual gala honoring Oklahomans who have served the state in significant and lasting ways is set for Thursday, September 21 at the Civic Center Hall of Mirror.
The John F. Kennedy Community Service awards, named for the Thirty-fifth president of the United States, will be presented to the aforementioned trio.
The founder of Irish Realty, business John Kennedy has had an impactful career in real estate, including his years working with the legendary John Kilpatrick. A graduate of Harvard University (Master’s Degree), he received that institution’s Spirit Award for his advocacy of public service. Kennedy garnered his bachelor’s from Oklahoma City University (History).
John served as Oklahoma Secretary of State of three years in the 1990s, the youngest person ever to hold that post. Perhaps most notably, John is the father of five sons and coached little league baseball for two decades. He is receiving SFFLC’s Lifetime Achievement Award.
Marnie Taylor has served since 2011 as president and chief executive officer at the Oklahoma Center for Non-Profits. She is a past honoree in the local “by-liners” awards for women of achievement in the communications field.
Her work in volunteerism, board service, fundraising, and community engagement has brought her many honors. Present service on governing boards includes the Potts Family Foundation, Sunbeam Family Services, and the Friends of the Governor’s Mansion. A graduate of Notre Dame University (and a native of South Bend, Indiana), she began her career working in advertising for the Chicago Tribune. She and her husband, Clayton, have lived in Oklahoma for the past 45 years.
Born in Little Canada, Minnesota, Maggie Nichols fell in love with gymnastics by the age of three.
She made the National Gymnastics Team by the age of 14, and soon after traveled the world for Team USA, helping to win numerous medals. She seemed certain to be part of the 2016 U.S. Olympic Team, but was left of the squad. She was known only as “Athlete A” during initial stages of investigation (which had begun in 2015, with her as the first witness) into a USA Gymnastics Team doctor’s misconduct and sexual abuse.
In 2018, Nichols came forward publicly. Her story was featured in a 2020 Netflix documentary. She has established The Maggie Nichols Foundation “to offer assistance to charities that help heal victims and survivors of all types of abuse.” In 2016, she left professional gymnastics to join the University of Oklahoma team. She became one of the most dominant figures in the history of the sport, being deemed “the Michael Jordan of College Gymnastics.”
About the Santa Fe Family Life Center and the JFK Awards
The work of the Santa Fe Family Life Center is frequently covered in The City Sentinel. The organization’s mission is “to improve the lives of Oklahomans by providing sports and fitness opportunities for all abilities.” An emphasis for Santa Fe’s leaders is to support “Sports and Fitness programs for individuals with disabilities and disadvantaged youth.”
Cocktail and Business Attire is suggested for the gala. Rachel Holt and her husband David (the mayor of Oklahoma City) are returning as masters of ceremony for the gala, set for the Meinders Hall of Mirrors, Civic Center 201 N. Walker, Oklahoma City. Pre-dinner cocktails commence at 6 p.m.. The
Dinner Program is at 7 p.m., with valet parking available.
A range of sponsorship levels remain available through September: Oval Office ($25,000), Presidential ($10,000), Camelot ($5,000), New Frontier ($2,500) and Friend of the Honoree ($1,000)
Preferred Tickets are $500 each, and tickets at $350.
Complete information about the SFFLC JFK Awards event is available here:
https://sfflc.com/jfk-award/ .
Membership information and program offerings are available at www.sfflc.com/.
Telephone: 405-840-1817
Notes and Disclosure: Pat McGuigan is past vice-president of the Columbus Corporation, which sponsors the work of the Santa Fe Family Center (SFFLC). He is a co-founder of SFFLC, and a voting (non-compensated) member of the Columbus Corporation which created SFFLC. The Santa Fe Family Life Center is located at 6401 N. Santa Fe Boulevard, Oklahoma City, OK 73118. visit https://sfflc.com/ for more information. The group’s mission is " is to improve the health of Oklahomans by providing sports and fitness programs for all abilities."
