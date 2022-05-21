The Camp Amache site near Granada in southeast Colorado Friday, August 20, 2021. During World War II, more than 7,000 Japanese-Americans and non-citizen Japanese were relocated from the West Coast and incarcerated at Amache, also known as the Granada Relocation Center. A memorial site, the gravel road grid, a few restored barracks and a water tank and guard tower are all that remain of the site on the dry high plains.