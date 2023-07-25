OKLAHOMA CITY – This Wednesday Oklahomans will gather to celebrate the 33rd anniversary of the Americans with a Disability Act at the Oklahoma State Capitol on the fourth floor rotunda at noon.
“The ADA transformed our country in important ways, changing expectations for the lives of people with disabilities,” Rep. Ellyn Hefner, D-Oklahoma City said. “This law requires accessibility and bans discrimination in almost all private businesses, and has significantly reduced discrimination in state and local government services.”
Advocates will commemorate the 1990 law that extended equal access to people with disabilities.
“Because of the ADA websites are more accessible, communication whether by landline or cell, is more accessible and soon our State Capitol will be more accessible with the installation of an adult size changing table. None of this would have happened without the ADA," Rep. Hefner said.
More than 17 percent of Oklahomans have a disability, compared to the national average of just 13 percent. About 9 percent of all disabled people in Oklahoma have mobility issues that prevent them from walking.
The celebration will be followed by a press conference with Rep. Hefner in the House lounge at 1 p.m.
“As a state representative, I am committed to shaping a future in which Oklahomans with disabilities enjoy all of their human rights and fundamental freedoms,” Rep. Hefner said.
